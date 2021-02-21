Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants

Salman Khan's ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14 is set for a grand finale on Sunday night. We have now learnt that Madhuri Dixit, who is set to judge the upcoming season of Dance Deewane, will not only be seen on the Bigg Boss 14 finale but will also announce the final four contestants of this year.

Every year, the contestants of the reality show perform at the finale and actors from other shows of the channel, Colors, are also seen attending the gala. A few shows that kickstart upon the season end of Bigg Boss, are promoted in the finale episode, with a few performances.

Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia, who share the judges' panel with Madhuri, will also grace the occasion along with host Raghav Juyal and two contestants of Dance Deewane to promote the show.

Reports from the sets also suggest that Bigg Boss 14 host Salman and Dance Deewane judge Madhuri will also be seen reminiscing old times. The duo has worked together in 90s hits like Saajan and Hum Apke Hain Koun.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan fans blow up Twitter with Taimur memes as she welcomes second baby boy with Saif Ali Khan

Bigg Boss 14 kickstarted in October 2020 and had a mid-season finale in December when "challengers" were introduced and Rakhi Sawant stepped inside the house. This year, five contestants have reached the finale - Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli.

Rubina is the only contestant to have entered the show on day one and stayed inside the house for the entire period of the ongoing season. She is also being touted as the winner and has been on top of all online polls being run by various social media handles. The Shakti star also won the HT poll with a whopping majority, bagging more than 50% of the nearly 86000 votes.