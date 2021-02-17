Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?
As Bigg Boss 14 approaches the finale, the remaining contestants are trying to do their bit to get their hands on the trophy. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Nikki Tamboli calculating her options after being offered ₹6 lakh in exchange of quitting the show at this juncture.
The promo opens with Rubina Dilaik sharing a romantic moment with husband and evicted contestant Abhinav Shukla, who came to meet her in the Valentine's Day special episode. As they are seen dancing at their romantic date, Rubina is heard saying in the background, "This journey was very successful for us, the way our relationship has transformed for us."
On the other hand, the contestants are given a task wherein they can wish for something, but it can only be granted if another contestant makes a sacrifice. Aly Goni expresses his desire to have a video call with his mother and to see his niece. Nikki Tamboli is seen sobbing alone in the bedroom, and asking Bigg Boss to let her meet or see someone (not revealed) she hasn't seen in last five months. Her wish can only be granted if she is able to convince Rahul Vaidya to cut his girlfriend Disha Parmar's scarf into pieces. Nikki is seen trying her luck with Rahul and even says behind his back, "I can tear the scarf right in front of him."
Also read: Mira Rajput grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun at friend's wedding, see pics
During the task, Rakhi Sawant is asked to tear her husband Ritesh's letter. She says, "I definitely have emotions with this letter, I love my husband and I married him with all my heart."
Later, Nikki is shown a suitcase by Aly and an announcement is made that she can accept the amount and leave the show. Rakhi says that ₹6 lakh is a big amount, Nikki says "it is very important for me" without making it clear if she is talking about the money or not. Fan accounts are abuzz with reports that Nikki has quit the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, ₹10 lakh cash stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy
- From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, won’t do tasks anymore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Kaurav: I never lost hope even when my film got shelved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kavita Kaushik recreates a police station scene with FIR gang on 40th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani picks Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win
- Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor; here's why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says revealing details about marital discord wasn't publicity stunt
- Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla has said revealing details about his troubled marriage with Rubina Dilaik wasn't a publicity stunt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's musical performance reminds Kamya of her friend Pratyusha
- Kamya Panjabi was reminded of Pratyusha Banerjee when Rahul Vaidya sang Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein on Bigg Boss 14 recently. Pratyusha allegedly died by suicide in 2016.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha if she finds Nikki and Rahul hot, see her reply
- Bigg Boss 14: In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav asks Rubina if she will marry him again
- The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik getting united with husband Abhinav Shukla, who was evicted from the house recently. Rakhi Sawant also has a special message for husband Ritesh on Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee says OTT will lose its charm if it comes under censorship
- With Government of India preparing to release guidelines for regulating content on OTT platforms, Manoj Bajpayee says that at this point, there is a fear looming over every creative person.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi wants to normalise stretch marks, says 'no one questions shirtless men'
- Urvashi Dholakia is said that she is proud of her body, and her stretch marks, which symbolise that life grew inside of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naveen Sharma: Entertaining audience is truly rewarding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox