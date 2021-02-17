IND USA
Nikki Tamboli has been offered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?

A new Bigg Boss 14 promo video shows contestants making a wish which can only be granted if another contestant makes a sacrifice for them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:27 AM IST

As Bigg Boss 14 approaches the finale, the remaining contestants are trying to do their bit to get their hands on the trophy. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Nikki Tamboli calculating her options after being offered 6 lakh in exchange of quitting the show at this juncture.

The promo opens with Rubina Dilaik sharing a romantic moment with husband and evicted contestant Abhinav Shukla, who came to meet her in the Valentine's Day special episode. As they are seen dancing at their romantic date, Rubina is heard saying in the background, "This journey was very successful for us, the way our relationship has transformed for us."


On the other hand, the contestants are given a task wherein they can wish for something, but it can only be granted if another contestant makes a sacrifice. Aly Goni expresses his desire to have a video call with his mother and to see his niece. Nikki Tamboli is seen sobbing alone in the bedroom, and asking Bigg Boss to let her meet or see someone (not revealed) she hasn't seen in last five months. Her wish can only be granted if she is able to convince Rahul Vaidya to cut his girlfriend Disha Parmar's scarf into pieces. Nikki is seen trying her luck with Rahul and even says behind his back, "I can tear the scarf right in front of him."

During the task, Rakhi Sawant is asked to tear her husband Ritesh's letter. She says, "I definitely have emotions with this letter, I love my husband and I married him with all my heart."

Later, Nikki is shown a suitcase by Aly and an announcement is made that she can accept the amount and leave the show. Rakhi says that 6 lakh is a big amount, Nikki says "it is very important for me" without making it clear if she is talking about the money or not. Fan accounts are abuzz with reports that Nikki has quit the show.

