Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant perform as Salman Khan kickstarts grand finale
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a face-off with Rubina Dilaik, he will take to streets to perform on Yeh Dosti with Aly Goni.
The fourteenth season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set for a grand finale Sunday evening and the promo for tonight's episode shows some stunning dance performances by the contestants competing for the winner's trophy.
The promotional video for Sunday's episode shows Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya taking to streets for their finale night performance. The two friends are seen seated on a bike with a side car as the famous song from Sholay, Yeh Dosti, plays in the background. They are seen enjoying each other's company. Aly and Rahul have shared a strong bond which is being touted as one of the strongest in the history of the reality show.
Rahul is also seen performing on the stage with Rubina Dilaik. They are seen in a face-off as they perform to the title track of Race. Rahul and Rubina have been arch rivals on the show. It was only this week that they decided to end things on a positive note and have been cordial to each other through the finale week.
Rakhi Sawant is also seen performing on the stage to various songs, including the haunting number Julie. Among her various antics on the show this year, Rakhi took on the persona of Julie, who, she claimed, is a lost soul who has been inside the Bigg Boss house for 400 years.
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will also see Madhuri Dixit promoting her upcoming show. Actors from the TV show Choti Sardarni are also seen on the show.
Unlike previous seasons, this year, five contestants have reached the finale. Rahul, Rubina, Aly, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. Rubina is the only contestant to have entered the show on day one and stayed inside the house for the entire period of the ongoing season.
Nikki and Aly were voted out of the show before they made re-entries later. Rakhi was a challenger who entered the show only after the mid-season finale that took place in December last year. Even Aly first entered the show as a wild card contestant, voluntarily took an exit to save Jasmin Bhasin and re-entered later.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
Nikki was also voted out of the game and made an entry again some time later. Rahul, on the other hand, took a voluntary exit during the mid-season finale, claiming that he was too homesick. He also came back to the house after some time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers
- Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Rakhi perform as Salman kickstarts grand finale
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a face-off with Rubina Dilaik, he will take to streets to perform on Yeh Dosti with Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 137: Nikki is shocked to see Rubina talk ill about her
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin unfold before his eyes
- Aly Goni was shown a video compiling his journey on Bigg Boss 14, with particular emphasis on his romance with Jasmin Bhasin. Watch his reaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch
- Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with his daughters
- Karanvir Bohra joined the 'pawri hori hai' trend in the cutest way possible - with an adorable photo featuring his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12
- Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm
- Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manu on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'I'm very much friends with her'
- Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold
- Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight
- Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox