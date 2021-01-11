Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan battle it out in ‘Sultani Akhada’, watch

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan will get an opportunity to vent out their frustrations with each other in an upcoming episode. In a promo, host Salman Khan said that it is time for the ‘Sultani Akhada’ task, which will allow rivals to fight it out.

The first round will be the ‘Verbal Dangal’ round, in which Rubina and Arshi have to say why they are more deserving than the other. Arshi said, “Main apne aap ko logon se upar nahi samajhti, isiliye mujh mein takabbur nahi hai aur takabbur aap mein koot-koot ke bhara hai (I don’t see myself as superior to everyone else, which is why I am not haughty. You are full of haughtiness).”

Rubina retaliated by saying that Arshi has tried to undermine her on multiple occasions. “Inhone baar baar har waqt mujhe neecha dikhane ki koshish ki hai (She has tried to humiliate me every time).” They also argued about household chores, with Rubina declaring, “Main jo kaam karti hoon, usse jatati nahi hoon (I do not make a big deal when I do something).”

In the second round, ‘Physical Dangal’, Rubina and Arshi got into the boxing ring and were asked to physically fight it out. The video ended with Rubina falling and groaning in pain.





Last week, Rubina and Arshi got into a nasty fight, when Arshi threatened to break Rubina’s face if she spoke in English. Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi, Diandra Soares and Shefali Bagga had supported Arshi.

After Jasmin Bhasin was evicted on Sunday, Bigg Boss 14 has ten contestants left -- a mix of original, wild card entries and challengers. Apart from Rubina and Arshi, the ones in the running for the trophy are Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phogat and Vikas Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON