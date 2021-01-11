IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan battle it out in ‘Sultani Akhada’, watch
Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan battle it out in ‘Sultani Akhada’, watch

  • Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan got into a heated war of words as well as a physical fight in the 'Sultani Akhada' task of Bigg Boss 14. Watch the promo here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan will get an opportunity to vent out their frustrations with each other in an upcoming episode. In a promo, host Salman Khan said that it is time for the ‘Sultani Akhada’ task, which will allow rivals to fight it out.

The first round will be the ‘Verbal Dangal’ round, in which Rubina and Arshi have to say why they are more deserving than the other. Arshi said, “Main apne aap ko logon se upar nahi samajhti, isiliye mujh mein takabbur nahi hai aur takabbur aap mein koot-koot ke bhara hai (I don’t see myself as superior to everyone else, which is why I am not haughty. You are full of haughtiness).”

Rubina retaliated by saying that Arshi has tried to undermine her on multiple occasions. “Inhone baar baar har waqt mujhe neecha dikhane ki koshish ki hai (She has tried to humiliate me every time).” They also argued about household chores, with Rubina declaring, “Main jo kaam karti hoon, usse jatati nahi hoon (I do not make a big deal when I do something).”

In the second round, ‘Physical Dangal’, Rubina and Arshi got into the boxing ring and were asked to physically fight it out. The video ended with Rubina falling and groaning in pain.


Last week, Rubina and Arshi got into a nasty fight, when Arshi threatened to break Rubina’s face if she spoke in English. Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi, Diandra Soares and Shefali Bagga had supported Arshi.

After Jasmin Bhasin was evicted on Sunday, Bigg Boss 14 has ten contestants left -- a mix of original, wild card entries and challengers. Apart from Rubina and Arshi, the ones in the running for the trophy are Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phogat and Vikas Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik arshi khan

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik breaks down during a conversation with Abhinav Shukla.
Rubina Dilaik breaks down during a conversation with Abhinav Shukla.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik reminds Abhinav Shukla they still haven’t discussed his drunk texts to Kavita Kaushik, says she feels helpless

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 03:11 PM IST
A teary Rubina Dilaik reminded Abhinav Shukla that she silently stood by him even when Kavita Kaushik accused him of sending her drunk texts. She said that she feels unheard and helpless.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik in a still from Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik in a still from Bigg Boss 14.
tv

‘I am Arshi Khan, I’ll destroy you’: Rubina Dilaik gets into heated argument on Bigg Boss 14, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 07:17 PM IST
A new promo video for Bigg Boss 14 showed Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan having a heated argument with each other, with Arshi saying that Rubina had humiliated herself.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Eijaz Khan is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan's brother says family was 'worried' about him going on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan' brother has said that their family was worried about him participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sneha Wagh was last seen in the TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.
Actor Sneha Wagh was last seen in the TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.
tv

Sneha Wagh on being stereotyped as a mother: I’ve decided to use it in my favour

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Actor Sneha Wagh says it’s in the actor’s hands to make every character a unique experience and she makes an effort to add a different flavour to every role she portrays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill did her own make-up for her Instagram live.
Shehnaaz Gill did her own make-up for her Instagram live.
tv

Fan tells Shehnaaz Gill her ‘wrinkles’ are showing, she blames it on her make-up

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill responded to a fan saying her 'wrinkles' were showing during an Instagram live. She blamed her uneven make-up for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy pose during their photoshoot.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy pose during their photoshoot.
tv

Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani glows in maternity photoshoot. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child, has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her maternity photoshoot with husband Rohit Reddy. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan battle it out in ‘Sultani Akhada'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan got into a heated war of words as well as a physical fight in the 'Sultani Akhada' task of Bigg Boss 14. Watch the promo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sean Bean as Ned Stark, in a still from Game of Thrones.
Sean Bean as Ned Stark, in a still from Game of Thrones.
tv

Game of Thrones: Sean Bean revisits Ned Stark's death scene 10 years later

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, has spoken about his character's shocking death scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were best friends before Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were best friends before Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin says her parents approve of her marrying Aly Goni, calls him 'the one'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin said that she has fallen in love with her best friend, Aly Goni, and wants to marry him once his parents approve of their relationship. She added that her parents have no objection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in 2018.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in 2018.
tv

Ajay asks Kapil how Ginni reacts to him flirting with guests on his show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Kapil Sharma is known to flirt with the female actors who come on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay Devgn teased him about his wife Ginni Chatrath's reaction to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan's brother had come to meet him in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Eijaz Khan's brother had come to meet him in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother reacts to his bond with Pavitra Punia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Eijaz Khan's brother Imran had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during the family week and had spoken to him about the response of their father to his confession about being molested as a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin tells fans post eviction 'to make Aly lift trophy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin has shared a note about her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was evicted in Sunday's episode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant had shared many pictures of her sporting sindoor on her forehead.
Rakhi Sawant had shared many pictures of her sporting sindoor on her forehead.
tv

'Ritesh jiju loves Rakhi Sawant very much and so does she': Rakesh Sawant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant has said that the actor-dancer has got a good husband who loves her very much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan will also be seen on Monday's episode.(Colors)
Salman Khan will also be seen on Monday's episode.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan conducts special nominations, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Salman Khan will be seen conducting tasks as well as nominations on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta finds support in TV actors.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta finds support in TV actors.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena admits Rubina deserves trophy, but wants Vikas to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:17 PM IST
After Rashami Desai went inside the house to cheer him on, Vikas Gupta has found support in Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Surbhi Chandana and Chetan Pande, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamsin Bhasin is the latest one to be voted out.(Colors)
Jamsin Bhasin is the latest one to be voted out.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin voted out, Aly Goni is inconsolable

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya had to run and get Aly Goni's pump as he cried inconcsolably after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rege-Jean Page played Duke Simon Hastings on Bridgerton.
Rege-Jean Page played Duke Simon Hastings on Bridgerton.
tv

It's like a merit badge: Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page on James Bond rumours

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has addressed the rumours of him getting cast as the next James Bond.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP