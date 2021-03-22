Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya gets a special gift from Salman Khan. See photos here
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya gets a special gift from Salman Khan. See photos here

Salman Khan gifted Rahul Vaidya an e-cycle. Rahul posted pictures with it on Instagram and said that his experience with it has been 'amazing'. See photos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Salman Khan gifted Rahul Vaidya an e-cycle.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, got a special present from the show’s host, actor Salman Khan. Rahul took to Instagram to pose with his new gift -- a Being Human e-cycle -- and said that using it was ‘amazing’.

“Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio. 🚲😊✌🏻 #cycling #ebikes #outdoors #rahulvaidya,” he wrote in an Instagram post, along with pictures of himself on the eco-friendly ride. “Gifted by salman sir is a prized posession 😍🤩,” former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga commented.

Rahul was often reprimanded by Salman on Bigg Boss 14. During the mid-season finale, Salman slammed Rahul for his ‘lack of enthusiasm, lack of interest towards the show’. Later, Salman criticised Rahul for walking out, only to return a few days later, and labelled him a quitter.

When Rahul requested Salman to not keep saying that he ran away, the latter reiterated his comments and said, “Don’t try and justify this act of yours, agar bhaage ho, toh bhaage ho (you ran away, accept it).”

On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul made headlines for his proposal to television actor Disha Parmar on her birthday. While she did not publicly give any answer for weeks, she entered the show on Valentine’s Day, and said that she would marry him.

Rahul is yet to announce the date of his wedding with Disha, but has said that it will be an intimate ceremony, which will likely take place in the next three or four months. He added that he will host a function for the industry later.

Salman, meanwhile, will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is scheduled for a theatrical release this Eid.

