Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan seldom enters the house but when he does, he makes sure to teach the contestants a lesson by doing the chores assigned to them. The promo for the upcoming Saturday episode shows Salman entering the house to clean Rakhi Sawant's bed.

The promo opens with Salman talking to the contestants about a particular issue. Eijaz Khan informs him that Nikki Tamboli, who was assigned the task of making beds in the bedroom, refused to make Rakhi's bed. Nikki said in her defence that she didn't feel like doing it and hence did not do it at all.

Soon after, a furious but visibly calm Salman enters the house in a mask and walks straight up to the bedroom to make Rakhi's bed. He wraps up her blanket, arranges items lying on it and cleans random particles. While Nikki watches him in astonishment, an embarrassed Rakhi asks him not to do while objecting to it from the other side of the glass wall.

Nikki had refused to complete her part of household chores (cleaning and making beds) when Rakhi did not remove her luggage from the bedroom earlier this week. In response to Nikki's declaration, Rakhi had also said she'd not do her part of the chores (cleaning utensils). However, Arshi Khan opted to clean Rakhi's bed on day one of the fight and Rakhi then completed her chores. Nikki, on the other hand, skipped Rakhi's bed everyday while cleaning the bedroom.

The viewers however, were divided over Salman's actions. A viewer said on Twitter, "Last year he said "Sab apna apna bistar khud banaye, ye koi kaam nahi hain (all should make their own beds, this is not a task)" & This year sallu bhai is making bed of rakhi now coz nikki denied to do this . Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hain." Another said, "I was thinking the same.Last year he told everyone to wash their own plates, make their own beds." One more said, "Hey salman rakhi refused to wash the utensils as well, can you pls wash them as well."

During the previous season of Bigg Boss, Salman had entered the house to clean utensils and toilets as the contestants who were assigned the task had refused to do it.