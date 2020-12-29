Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan cleans utensils and toilets, warns contestants that audience is watching them. Watch promo

tv

Fights are a constant inside the Bigg Boss house. However, Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw inmates fighting over their respective duties. In a surprise move, host Salman Khan entered the house and cleaned utensils and toilets.

In a new promo video, shared by Colors, Salman enters the house, much to the shock of all the participants. A background voice-over says that this is the first time such a thing has happened. Shehnaaz Gill, captain of the house, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai, Arhaan Khan among others can be seen appealing to Salman not to do so, as the Dabangg actor goes about cleaning utensils and later the toilets.

Later, in their face-to-face meeting with Salman, Asim Riaz says ‘sorry’. Salman is far from being in a conciliatory mood and retorts “Sorry, about what?” He then blasts the contestants by saying: “Yahan par kissi mein bhi sharam nahin hai. Yahan par sab ke sab dedh hain, sab apne aap ko tees maar khan samajhte hain, log dekh rahen hai, yeh nautanki dekh rahe hain.. yeh hai scene (Not one among you has a sense of shame, all of you think no end of yourselves. But the audience is watching).

Salman Khan cleans utensils.

Salman Khan cleans toilets.

This follows a rather explosive episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, during which not only did people fight, they did so over their assigned duties. Asim refused to follow Shehnaaz’s instruction and clean the toilets and dragged Sidharth Shukla into the scene. Paras and Arhaan had another round of fighting over breakfast responsibilities. In the midst of all this, Shehnaaz had a tough time trying to control the situation, with no one wanting to listen to her. It took filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who entered the house as guest, to drive some sense into them, particularly Asim and Sidharth.

Bigg Boss 13 has been different from the previous seasons, with contestants making personal attacks on each other. A few weeks ago, Rashmi and Sidharth’s fight took a rather ugly turn, and matters turned so bad, that Salman had expressed a desire to quit the show and requested the makers of Bigg Boss to get a new host.

