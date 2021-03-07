Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 star Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy cricket practice session. Fans call them 'best couple'
tv

Bigg Boss 14 star Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy cricket practice session. Fans call them 'best couple'

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.

A video of Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, singer Rahul Vaidya, and his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, has surfaced online. It shows both of them enjoying a cricket practice session.

In the short video, the two were seen sitting with others and watching the session. They also kept interacting with each other. Their easy equation saw their fans going gaga. One Instagram user gave them a moniker and wrote: "Dishul best couple." Many others wrote "cute" and "awesome" in the comments section. Several fans also dropped heart, lovestruck and fire emojis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her

Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia to ride a bike on Broken But Beautiful 3 sets

Rakhi upset with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother

'Sidharth Shukla is the complete package, girls don't leave him alone': Shehnaaz

Rahul was among the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik and he were pitted against each other but the trophy went to her. Turns out that this is not the first time he ran out of luck. 15 years ago, he had lost out on winning Indian Idol. Speaking about it, he had told Times of India, "I can probably blame my luck a bit. But I am happy for whatever my luck has given me rather than complaining what it has not. I am thankful for what it has given me. 15 years ago when Indian Idol happened I was a different person and now I am completely different person, so I have no regrets."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

However, while inside the Bigg Boss house, he had hit limelight when he proposed to Disha on national television. Speaking about it in an earlier interview to the same publication, he had said: “I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television. She had once told me that if someone ever proposes to me I want it to be grand, par itna special ho jaayega woh usse bhi nahi pata tha (but even she did not know it would be so special).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul vaidya disha parmar

Related Stories

tv

Rahul Vaidya on wedding with Disha Parmar: 'We are still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
tv

Rahul Vaidya cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha Parmar, he learnt the recipe from Aly Goni. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:58 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP