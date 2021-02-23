Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national television
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
One of the highlights of singer Rahul Vaidya’s Bigg Boss 14 journey was his romantic proposal to actor Disha Parmar on her birthday. In an interview after the show’s finale, he opened up about his grand declaration of love on national television.
Rahul, who realised his feelings for Disha inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, remembered that she once told him that she wanted a ‘grand’ proposal.' He also confirmed that they will get married in June.
“I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television,” he told the Times of India.
“She had once told me that if someone ever proposes to me I want it to be grand, par itna special ho jaayega woh usse bhi nahi pata tha (but even she did not know it would be so special),” he added.
Earlier, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya talked about the possibility of a June wedding, as Disha did not want to get married in the summer and they did not want to wait till December. He confirmed it and said, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. My mom has left for home but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together, we will have the discussion about marriage.”
Rahul walked out during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14 because he missed his family but was brought back a few days later. He finished as the runner-up of the show, with television actor Rubina Dilaik emerging as the winner.
