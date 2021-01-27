Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal for him despite strained relationship

Vikas Gupta’s relationship with his mother, Sharda, has been a hot topic of discussion in Bigg Boss 14, with Arshi Khan often taunting him and alleging that he refused to pay her medical bills. Despite their strained relationship, Sharda took to Instagram to make a vote appeal for Vikas.

Sharing a picture of herself hugging Vikas, Sharda wrote, “Good morning dear friends. Vote for Vikas! Save my son from eviction from bb house!”

Earlier this week, Vikas set the record straight about allegations that he refused to pay for his mother’s treatment. “There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said ‘I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later’. It was then that I told them, ‘I am broke’ and I cannot bear the cost of their treatment,” he said.

“I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to ₹1.8 crore!” he added. He also claimed that his parents are not going against him in public as they are eyeing his property.

Vikas, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, entered Bigg Boss 14 last month as a ‘challenger’, along with other former contestants. He was asked to leave the show after he pushed Arshi into the swimming pool when she dragged his strained relationship with his family into one of their fights. However, he was brought back a few days later.

Earlier, Vikas claimed that his family cut off all ties with him because of his sexuality. In an Instagram post last year, in which he came out as bisexual, he wrote, “As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride…"