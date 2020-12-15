Vikas Gupta shares video after Bigg Boss 14 eviction, says he is taking some time alone to ‘understand what just happened’

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 14:19 IST

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 14 on Monday, Vikas Gupta shared a video message on Instagram. He said that he is currently taking some time alone to ‘understand what just happened with me’. He also talked about his ouster from the show and said that he was punished for making a mistake.

In his video, Vikas said, “Hello, everyone. Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan (I have stationed myself somewhere where) I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya (and I said a lot of things. I looked at myself and cried).”

“Time can do a lot of things. Apne hi hurt karte hai (The ones we are closest to hurt us), so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It’s fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let’s pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don’t worry,” he added.

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote on Instagram, “Life ain’t fair but we still gonna win it. Thankyou for showing love. Let’s hustle and find another opportunity for what we need for #Simba #VikasGupta #Biggboss14 #Mastermind #colorstv #lostsouls.”

Vikas entered Bigg Boss 14 earlier this month as a ‘challenger’, along with other former contestants. He was often seen at loggerheads with Arshi Khan, with whom he participated in Bigg Boss 11.

Since their entry into the Bigg Boss house, Arshi had been provoking Vikas, to which he never really reacted. However, he lost his cool in Monday’s episode, after she dragged his family into the conversation, and pushed her into the swimming pool.

Bigg Boss announced that Vikas would no longer be a part of the show due to his physical aggression, but also chided Arshi for pushing him to his breaking point.

