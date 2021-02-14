Bigg Boss 14 promo: This is what Jasmin Bhasin has to say when asked why she made Salman Khan cry
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will see Rahul Vaidya meet his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Jasmin Bhasin will also be seen answering why she "made Salman cry" upon her eviction.
The promo begins with Disha entering the house and surprising Rahul. A voice over then tells us, "Khatm hua lamba intezar, Akhirkaar Rahul ko mila Disha ka saath (It is an end to his wait and Rahul gets Disha's support)."
Disha then tells Rahul, "Isse accha din nahi ho sakta tha ki mai andar aaun (There could not have been a better day for me to enter)," before kissing him from across a glass wall. Rahul then proposes her to which she holds a huge placard saying, "Yes I will marry you!" Everyone rejoices as Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer Dilwale plays in the background.
The scene then switches to Salman on the stage where he welcomes Dance Deewane contestant Gunjan Sinha. The young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin, "Apne Salman Khan ji ko kyu rulaya (Why did you make Salman Khan cry)?" After announcing her eviction, Jasmin and Aly hugged each other as he cried inconsolably. Watching them, even Salman was seen wiping his eyes.
Jasmin laughs as she says she did nothing but the kid responds, "Jhooth mat bolo (Do not lie!)!"
Salman then tells the contestants that they need to present one black rose each to the person who attacked on their hearts. Aly Goni offers it to Rakhi Sawant for her fights with Jasmin while Rahul Vaidya offers it to Nikki Tamboli, saying that he just wants the negativity to end.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena
Rakhi decides to give it to Rubina Dilaik saying she is simply not considering her existence on the show. Rubina also gives a black rose to Rakhi and says that it meant a lot for husband and former co-contestant Abhinav Shukla, to cry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena out of the house? TV actor slams Paras on Twitter
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: What Jasmin has to say when asked why she made Salman cry
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman will return for next season if he gets a '15% raise'
- Bigg Boss 14: Days ahead of the season finale, Salman Khan confirms he will return for the next season, revealing his one condition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'
- Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss 14 house, responds to Rahul Vaidya's proposal
- Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day special episode and responding to his wedding proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 129: Rakhi enters finale week, fights with Rahul and Aly
- Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Reddy shares video with wife Anita, shot right after son's birth
- Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina finds a supporter in Bipasha: 'One hell of a strong girl'
- Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society, cannot blame the industry'
- Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox