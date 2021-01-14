IND USA
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina Dilaik cries after an ugly fight with Eijaz Khan, says all they can see is m

  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina wanted to ration food and Eijaz Khan objected to the 'order' saying people can decide for themselves.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:05 AM IST

It was an emotional day inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as Vikas Gupta had to exit due to health reasons. The episode began with Rubina Dilaik fighting with Rahul Vaidya even as he tried to convince Arshi Khan to switch sides for the ongoing captaincy task. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla also discussed about her switching sides.

Soon after Rakhi and Arshi went to the other side, Bigg Boss announced that everyone was breaking rules and the captaincy taks stands cancelled. Later, Vikas cries as he sat down and Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli tried to calm him down. Vikas said he has a problem of high blood pressure, and that is why he cannot be given too many painkillers. Nikki then asked if he has had the condition for long, and Aly responded saying it was only after entering the show that Vikas had developed it.

Nikki then said jokingly, “Arshi ki wajah se? (Is it because of Arshi)?” Vikas got irritated at the suggestion and folded his hands, gesturing he needs to be left alone. Later, Bigg Boss announced that Vikas has left the house, due to health reasons. He is currently under constant observation of doctors.

Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Everyone expressed sadness but it was Arshi’s reaction that surprised them. Crying, Arshi told Sonali Phogat, “We never even sat or chatted together. We never had a meal together.” When Sonali said she should have, Arshi added, “I thought he was just pretending to be unwell, so that he does not have to do the household chores. I had no clue he was this ill. Sonali chided Arshi, asking how she could not see it, when Sonali noticed he was upset and unwell. “Mentally, too, he was tortured so much! Aly’s allegations affected him a lot.”

Next day, Abhinav and Rahul started fighting even as they prepared fighting and even Eijaz Khan and Arshi locked horns early morning. Rakhi and Arshi also had another fight. Given another chance with a new task, Abhinav, Nikki, Rahul and Eijaz emerged as the contenders for captaincy of the house.

Rubina was sen warning Abhinav that Rakhi may soon adapt a character who is totally mad in love, citing the example of Julie, even as Rakhi said to herself that she wants to be happy and will do what she wants.

Rubina had an ugly fight with Eijaz.(Colors)
Later, Rubina had a major fight with everyone in the house when she suggested restrictions of certain food items. During the fights, Rubina claimed she suggested it out of concern fr everyone’s digestion and stomach. Eijaz got extremely upset with this and the duo had yet another ugly fight. "She tells people what to do and what to think. Now she wants to decide what to eat, for others!" he said.

During their fight, Rubina held her hand in a gesture of stopping the person in front of her and Eijaz went ahead and touched her hand. Rubina and Abhinav were very upset with the act, and insisted Eijaz must not touch her without her permission. “Do whatever, but do not violate personal space. Do not come close to my wife”

Later, Rubina cried and told Abhinav that no one understands that she is genuinely concerned about the housemates. “They can not see my concern. All they see is that there is arrogance and I want to order around. And, then the disrespect!”

