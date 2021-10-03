Bigg Boss 15 contestant and doctor Umar Riaz believes 'the intellect on the show will be higher this year’

Umar Riaz, brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, is a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. In an interview conducted ahead of his entry inside the Bigg Boss house, Umar Riaz said that the intellect on the show will be higher this year. Umar is a qualified doctor.

Umar Riaz told Hindustan Times, “When we sit down, we will down our backgrounds, education and all. Things will unfold and talks about profession will be there. I guess lawyers, engineers and doctors will relate to us better. As there will be so many educated people, the intellect will be higher. I think more educated people will bring a sort of more maturity level to the show.”

While Umar is a doctor, Pratik Sehajpal holds a law degree and actor Tejasswi Prakash is an engineer.

Asked about the one thing he wouldn't fight about in the house, Umar said, “Do not want to fight for petty things like chai, food etc. I think those fights are petty. Mostly people fight for chai. If someone is disrespecting me or a friend or saying bad things for a friend then I will certainly take a stand and fight. But won’t fight for these small things like food etc.”

Umar will be participating on the show alongside Tejasswi, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Pratik and Nishant Bhat, among other contestants.

Bigg Boss 15 will kick off on Saturday night and Salman Khan will return to host the show. The new season will see contestants staying in a ‘jungle’ set-up instead of the usual Bigg Boss house, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the main house.