Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra lists similarities between his ex Anusha Dandekar and Shamita Shetty

Co-contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen discussing his ex-girlfriends and he drew similarities between his ex Anusha Dandekar and co-contestant Shamita Shetty.

Karan Kundrra said that Pratik Sehajpal claimed Shamita Shetty and Anusha Dandekar had many things in common. Tejasswi Prakash responded with, “Oh yaa. They both have coloured hair, they have pretty much the same kind of body.”

Karan added, “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai (all these things are very similar).” Tejasswi then asked him if he could fall in love with Shamita. He was quick to respond with, “No. Brocode bhi to ek cheez hoti hai.” Karan added that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita love each other.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up last year. From 2016-2019, they also worked together on the reality show MTV Love School.

Ever since their breakup, Anusha has been dropping hints that he cheated on her. In an Instagram note, she mentioned that she ‘lost’ herself and some of her self-respect when in a relationship with Karan. She also hinted that he was unfaithful to her and he has denied the allegation. Earlier this year, a fan asked her to share the ‘direct reason’ for her break-up, during an AMA session. She had responded with, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it.”

Ahead of his entry on the show earlier this month, Karan had shared his views on being prepared for his past relationships to be scrutinised on Bigg Boss. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am used to it, every relationship of mine has been scrutinised. Ab ye ho gaya, andar to karenge hi na (I have been through this, they will obviously scrutinise my relationships inside the house). They do not affect me. Of course, it affects my peace of mind but if I do not care for the person, I do not. But I understand what you say. The compact situation inside the Bigg Boss house can get on you. If somebody wants to irritate you, they will take up anything.”

