Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan are contestants, confirms promo. Watch

A new promo for Bigg Boss 15 revealed four more names who will compete for the trophy - actors Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal, and singer Afsana Khan. The show is set to premiere this Saturday at 9.30 pm on Colors.

While the Bigg Boss 15 teaser did not show the contestants’ faces, the audience was shown glimpses of them, along with a tagline for each. Tejasswi was introduced as ‘khatron se khelne wali haseena (a beauty who plays with danger)’, while Karan was called ‘haseeno ka chaheeda superstar (a superstar loved by the ladies)’. Simba was presented as ‘TV ka shaktimaan shikari (a powerful hunter of the television world)’ and Afsana was given the title of ‘gaati koyal (singing nightingale)’.

Previously, at a media interaction, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht and Nishant Bhat were confirmed as contestants. Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant after he quit Bigg Boss OTT for a chance to participate in Bigg Boss 15.

Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 15. This is the twelfth consecutive year that he is hosting the show. Recently, a digital spin-off called Bigg Boss OTT was aired on Voot and hosted by Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss 15 has a ‘jungle’ theme - the contestants will stay in a forest and fight for basic necessities before they can enter the main house. “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed,” Salman said at a media event.

Former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will also be a part of Bigg Boss 15 as tribe leaders. The show will air from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm on Colors.