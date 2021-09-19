Bigg Boss 15: Manav Gohil, Mohsin Khan to participate in Salman Khan’s show? Here's what they have to say

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2 and speculations around the participants have begun. Bigg Boss OTT's Pratik Sehajpal has been announced as the first participant on the show. There were also rumours that Mohsin Khan and Manav Gohil could be a part of the show. However, they have denied the claims.

Mohsin, who is seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a picture of himself and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Man, I'm very shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best..and a blessed weekend ahead...inshaallah.”

Mohsin Khan's post.

On the other hand, Manav Gohil told News 18, “I’m not doing Bigg Boss this year also. I’ve been getting a lot of calls and messages on social media about this, but no, the fact is I’m right now busy shooting for something else. I’m not a part of Bigg Boss 15."

Last seen in Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus, Manav Gohil now has a Gujarati film in the pipeline. It is written by popular Gujarati author Kajal Oza Vaidya. He had told Hindustan Times about the project in an interview earlier this year. He said, “The film’s script attracted me and as I’ve had worked with Kajal ji previously, I was eager to work with her again. Her stories empower women in all walks of life and I have stepped outside my comfort zone but I’m working with a promising team with a strong character. I’ve always appreciated regional cinema and my last project was shot four years ago in Gujarat, so this is exciting.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, came to an end on Saturday with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner of the show’s first season. The 15th season of Bigg Boss will now commence on October 2, with Salman Khan returning as the show's host.