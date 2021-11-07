Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer evicted, fans say ‘Ieshaan Sehgaal will follow, their love made them stick around’

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Miesha Iyer was evicted from the show on Sunday. Viewers remained divided over her elimination and reacted to the same on Twitter. Many also demanded justice for Umar Riaz who was manhandled by Simba.

Miesha was nominated this week along with Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. Miesha and Ieshaan had made headlines with their displays of affection and confession of love on the show.

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian said that Miesha should be evicted and cited her lack of contribution to the show. Host Salman Khan talked about a double elimination and hinted that one more nominated contestant would be evicted on Sunday.

Twitter reacted to Miesha Iyer's eviction on Saturday.

A fan of Miesha wrote on Twitter, "Bring her back as a wild card if you want your TRP to go up again or do you just want to promote your already known kids? BRING MIESHA BACK."

A viewer, happy with Miesha's elimination, said, “She was useless. Ieshaan will follow. Their love made them stick around for 2-3 weeks. As a player, she did not contribute.”

Another viewer said that now Ieshaan will play the game better. “I hope abhi Ieshan ka real personality obhar ke ayee and wo apna game start kare (I hope Ieshaan now shows his true personality and starts playing his game). Best of luck Ieshaan,” the viewer said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra reacts as ex-husband Raqesh Bapat reunites with Shamita Shetty

One viewer said Simba and Ieshaan should have been evicted in place of Miesha. He said, "I don't agree with her eviction. I feel that her eviction is unfair. First, it should be SIMBA AND IESHAAN. I would rather have Miesha remain in the house rather than Ieshaan. Remember she scolded Ieshaan during the sugarcane task? She can play and compete for herself."

Another Twitter user wrote, "You should evict Simba for being violent towards #UmarRiaz. COLORS BE FAIR WITH UMAR."