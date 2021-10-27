Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia cries after Afsana Khan body shames him, he says 'think a little and talk'

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan has often been passing body shaming comments on the show. Last week, she called Bigg Boss guest Heena Khan fat and this week, she passed a similar comment on wild card entrant Rajiv Adatia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv Adatia who entered the show in a previous episode started crying when Afsana Khan commented on his weight. During the captaincy task, Afsana mocked him by saying that he wouldn’t even fit in the alphabet spaces, had he been the one participating in the task.

On this Rajiv lost his cool and warned Afsana not to talk to him that way. He told Afsana that she can joke with others but he (Rajiv) will not tolerate such remarks from her. He added, “Not everything is funny. You think a little and talk.”

Shamita agreed with him and asked Afsana to back down. She also told her that she often keeps on doing such things, as previously she passed a similar comment on Heena. Afsana then replied that they can also fat-shame her (Afsana) if they want.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later Rajiv went inside the house, started crying and told Shamita that he has a medical condition behind his weight gain. Shamita tried to console him and explained that he should not lose courage over such small things. She said, “You are stronger than this.” But Rajiv, still crying, said that she (Afsana) can't make such comments.

Later when Afsana entered the house and saw Rajiv crying in a corner because of her comments, she apologized and hugged him. Shamita then explained Afsana that Rajiv is having a thyroid issue.

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says Karan Kundrra is safe because 'Pratik Sehajpal didn’t take action against him'

Previously, Afsana has made many negative comments on fellow contestants. She has age-shamed Shamita and has also passed vulgar comments on Akasa Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Afsana was schooled by Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan for her behaviour inside the house. She apologized to him and said that she will never repeat her mistakes.