Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says Karan Kundrra is safe because 'Pratik Sehajpal didn’t take action against him'

Days after he pinned down Pratik Sehajpal during a task, Karan Kundrrra got a scolding from Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan. Speaking on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman also said that Pratik did not take any action against the violence.

Salman Khan took Karan Kundrra to task for his fight with Pratik. He said, “Aapne Pratik ko utha ke patka. Ye aap bahar bhi karte hain, logo ko aapne bahar bhi utha ke patka hai (You pinned Pratik down, do you do this to people outside the house as well)?” Karan said, “ji, ji sir (Yes sir)."

Salman then said, “Ek din aapko bhi koi utha ke patkega. 100% koi utha ke patkega aapko. Aap koi duniya ke sabse vishal sabse takatvar to hain nahi. Dikhai deta hai ki nahi hai, mai keh raha hu ki nahi hai. (Someday, someone will pick you up and throw you to the ground as well. You are not the strongest person in this world). It will be better if you play the game with your mind, not body. What were you even doing? Were you trying to weigh him?"

With an apologetic expression on his face, Karan agreed to all that Salman had to say. In the end, Karan said, “Yes sir, mujhse galti ho gai (It was a mistake).”

Salman also reminded Karan Kundrra that over various seasons, people have been kicked out of the show for violent acts. “Aap bach gae kyuki Pratik ne aapke khilaf koi action nahi liya. Hota hai implusiveness ke andar, you need to ber careful aage se. (You are safe because Pratik did not take any action against you. It may have happened in an impulsive moment but you need to be careful).”

Salman also asked Pratik, “When Karan picked you up and dropped you to the floor, you didn't get angry and neither did you react.” Pratik replied saying, “I realised that I had put Karan on such a pedestal in my life, and when he did this, I wasn't angry but hurt.”