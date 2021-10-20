Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan's fiance Saajz defends her after Salman Khan blasted her, says ‘she stood for herself’

During Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar's episode of Bigg Boss 15, actor and show host Salman Khan came down harshly on singer Afsana Khan for her comments and actions towards the other contestants of the show. Now, her fiance, Punjabi singer Saajz (Sajan Sharma), has come forward to defend her.

In conversation with a leading daily, Saajz said that Afsana is a sensitive person who needs to be treated a certain way. He says, “Afsana is strong and has a clean heart. She is finding it difficult to adjust with others and is facing issues inside the house because she doesn’t understand politics. Jitne bade celebs hain ghar mein unko pata hona chahiye ki ek sensitive insaan ko kaise handle karna chahiye (All the big celebrities in the house should understand how to handle a sensitive person). I agree that she may have said a few things, which were not right and was aggressive but she stood for herself."

Talking about Salman's comments on Afsana's behaviour, Saajz said, “Salman sir is our senior and hum unki kisi bhi baat ka bura nahi maan sakte (Salman sir is our senior and we can never get offended by his remarks)."

Last week, in an episode, when Afsana's team failed to win a task, she picked a fight with Shamita Shetty who was the sanchaalak (referee) of that task. Afsana then made ageist comments against Shamita and also body-shamed her. Afsana also cursed Vishal Kotian and wished death upon him, which then led to housemates getting enraged and asking her to keep quiet.

On Saturday, addressing the issue, Salman sarcastically called Afsana “superstar of the season” and said, “I'll tell you what all you have said. ‘Shamita buddhi hai. Ghar baithne ka time hai tera. Ghatiya aurat (Shamita is old. It's time for you to sit at home. She is cheap).' Will you decide who is cheap?" Afsana then apologised and said that she would listen to whatever Salman said. She added, “Aap bade ho (You are elder to me)."

Afsana is a Punjabi playback singer, who began her career as a participant in the reality show Voice Of Punjab 3. She has sung Titliaan, starring Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta in the music video, which became one of the biggest hits of 2020. She has delivered several other hit Punjabi songs including Tootera, Mahi Mileya and Jaani Ve Jaani, to name a few.