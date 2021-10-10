Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes about Raj Kundra, catches Shamita Shetty by surprise

Salman Khan is known for cracking jokes as well as scolding contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and on Saturday, he cracked a joke at the expense of Raj Kundra on Bigg Boss 15. This left contestant Shamita Shetty, who is the sister of Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty, surprised.

Salman was scolding Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal for removing bathroom locks when his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was inside. After giving Pratik a earful, Salman turned to Nishant Bhat and asked him about supporting Pratik.

Salman asked Nishant if he understands when he shouldn't support Pratik. As Nishant nodded in agreement, Salman went on to talk to Karan Kundrra but addressed him as Raj Kundra instead. This caught Shamita Shetty by surprise but she eventually smiled as everyone started laughing at the joke.

Kkaran had earlier told Hindustan Times about how he is being confused as Raj Kundra. He had said. “Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time. So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives.”

Raj Kundra was arrested in porn films case before Shamita entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. He was later released on bail.

Shamita told Indian Express about how participating on Bigg Boss OTT was good for her so as to keep away from the controversy. She had said, “So I was already offered the show, and I decided to continue with the decision. It was getting really tough for me out here. I was subjected to trolling a lot. And most of it was unnecessary as I had nothing to do with it. My family also thought that it was best to be away and locked in Bigg Boss. It was difficult as we all were going through a lot, and for me, work has always been like therapy. It heals me. And even when this came my way, I had the choice to go and work, and I didn’t want to let it go."

