Bigg Boss 16: DCW chief Swati Maliwal demands Sajid Khan's ouster, says MeToo accusations show his disgusting mindset

Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 continues to spark controversy. Several celebrities and social media users criticised the show and the channel Colors TV for providing a platform to the filmmaker despite the multiple sexual assault allegations against him. Now Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, has also spoken against his entry and demanded his ouster from the popular reality TV show. Also Read| Devoleena Bhattacharjee angry at Sajid Khan's appearance on Bigg Boss 16

The DCW chief took to her Twitter account on Monday to talk about Sajid Khan, and said that the numerous complaints against him show his 'disgusting mentality.' Swati Maliwal also revealed that she has written to Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, about the matter.

She tweeted in Hindi, "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show."

She also shared pictures of her letter to Anurag Thakur, in which she had listed complaints levelled against Sajid by multiple women. She also wrote, "While there is a public outcry against Khan's inclusion in the show, the makers of the show are refusing to remove him, as they apparently gain TRP ratings and viewership due to the ensuing controversy."

Mandana Karimi, who was one of the women who accused Sajid during the MeToo movement, has also spoken against his participation in Bigg Boss. Sona Mohapatra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Uorfi Javed, Saloni Chopra, also strongly objected to it.

Sajid was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after the allegations surfaced against him. He was also replaced by Farhad Samji as the director of Housefull 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON