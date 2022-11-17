Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta asks Shalin Bhanot ‘tumko sharam nahi aati hai’ during fight

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, got into a heated argument with both of them calling each other dumb. The fight seemingly started after Bigg Boss criticised the contestants and locked the smoking room. In a new promo video shared by ColorsTV on Instagram on Thursday, Tina tried to explain to Shalin that it would be okay if he didn't smoke. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta decorates bed with petals for Shalin Bhanot's birthday)

The video started with Shalin murmuring as Tina said, "Yes add more adjectives about me." Shalin said, "Just quickly get into results...fickle-minded stuff." Tina told him, "Tumko sharam nahi aati hai Shalin? Tumko jabbhi gussa aata hai, tum kuch na kuch mujhe batameez jaese bolte hi rehte ho (Aren't you ashamed of yourself Shalin? Whenever you are angry you say something rude to me)." Shalin replied, "You started it."

Next, Tina said, "Jo ghalat hai woh ghalat hai Shalin (What's wrong is wrong Shalin). It has never happened in the history of Bigg Boss, Shalin. You can do without smoking." He replied, "If you challenge or raise objection on national television on something that I believe in, I have a problem. Don't tell me how I am." A seemingly irritated Tina then asked, "You want to do this with me? Bring it on."

Shalin sat next to Tina and told her, "The point is, the thing which is least important to you is the most important to me and you are challenging that." When Tina asked Shalin what it was, he replied, "My health." Tina told him, "Main kuch ghalat tumko nahi suggest karti hun Shalin Bhanot (I'm not suggesting anything wrong to you, Shalin Bhanot)." He responded, "Aare yaar, mujhe sahi, ghalat kuch bhi mat suggest karo (Don't suggest anything, right or wrong, to me). If you think like that then that is your problem."

Both of them accused each other of being dumb and Tina said, "Aapko aesa lagta hai toh (If you think like that) good for you." Shalin replied, "Good for you too". As the video ended, Tina told Shalin, "You know what main aaj k baad main tumhara bhala, bura kuch bhi main baat nahi karungi (From now on I won't talk about anything good or bad for you). Thank you. You go your way I go my way." The clip ended with Tina walking away and saying, "That's exactly what he wanted."

Earlier, this week, after contestants Sajid Khan and others smoked outside the smoking room, Bigg Boss shut the room. Shalin had aplogised to Bigg Boss on camera.

