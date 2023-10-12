Bigg Boss 17: A tentative list of participants including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Jigna Vora

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to return with the 17th season of his hit reality show Bigg Boss. The show is set for a grand premiere on October 15, Sunday. If reports are to be believed, actor Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, and writer-standup comedian Munawar Faruqui may participate on the show. (Also read| Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan declares the game won't be same for everyone)

A tentative list of Bigg Boss 17 participants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and Jigna Vora

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The list of contestants is rarely released ahead of the show, but as usual, the internet is abuzz with speculations around the celebs who may be a part of Bigg Boss 17. With just three days left for the grand premiere, here's a tentative list of the contestants likely to join Salman Khan on the stage for the grand premiere and enter the Bigg Boss house.

Munawar Faruqui

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having won Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp last year, Munawar was also reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 16 but it could not materialise. This year again, the rumour mills claim he is likely to become a participant on the show.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Ankita Lokhande has been one of the favourite celebrities for the audience of Hindi TV for many years. Beyond her performance in Pavitra Rishta, she has featured in films such as Manikarnika and garnered much love from critics as well as audiences. Her name is also being floated as one of the participants on Bigg Boss 17. However, a few reports claim that she was in talks for the reality show, but things could not materialise due to a disagreement on her fees.

Jigna Vora

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Journalist Jigna Vora was jailed for the alleged conspiracy of the murder of a senior journalist and the case was brought back to light recently when Hansal Mehta's Scoop released on Netflix. An Indian Express report confirmed that Jigna will appear on Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant.

Mannara Chopra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra is also rumoured to be a part of the Salman Khan show this year. Mannara has worked in the Bollywood film Zid, apart from featuring in a few Tamil and Telugu movies including Thikka and Rogue.

Manasvi Mamgai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Femina Miss India World 2010, Manasvi is a model who made her debut alongside Ajay Devgn as the villain in Prabhu Dheva's Action Jackson. She has featured in a few music videos. Recently, she featured in Kajol's web show The Trial and also won the American game show The Price Is Right. Several reports on the internet also speculate her participation in Bigg Boss 17.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Aishwarya Sharma was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and is now rumoured to be all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt. He has worked in shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Smart Jodi.

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, other names doing the rounds for the show include Armaan Malik, Kanwar Dhillon, Isha Malviya, Elvish Yadav's ex Kirti Mehra, Tiktoker Faiz Baloch, Jay Soni, Sandip Sikcand, and YouTubers Anurag Dobhal (popularly known as UK Rider) and Sunny Arya (best known as Tehelka Prank).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON