Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan declares the game won't be same for everyone, says ‘dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game’

Salman Khan is all set to return to the television screens with the new season of reality show Bigg Boss. A new promo was unveiled Saturday evening and shows Salman meddling with a bomb. He even sports the short hairstyle in the promo which he's been sporting these days for filming of his upcoming movie, Tiger 3. Also read: Salman Khan says ₹1000 crore should be new box office benchmark, jokes 'mere predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe' Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 17 promo.

The Bigg Boss 17 promo

The Bigg Boss 17 promo shows Salman sitting in front of a bomb and saying, “Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai. Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge (is this a bomb! The participants will be much more explosive than this).” Salman finally cuts the wrong wire and the bomb explodes. Walking out of fire, Salman says, “Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same (we will make them play with fire, we will carry out explosions. One will need heart, mind and power for this game. But this game will not be the same for everyone).”

Reactions to Bigg Boss 17 promo

Many took to the comments section to pitch for Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and others. An Instagram user commented on the promo, “Tum to starting se hi biased ho to sbke liye same to same kaise hoga game (you are biased from the beginning itself, how will be the same for everyone).” Another expressed a concern, “World Cup k time live us time koi naahi dekhega... recap dekhenge (no one will watch live during the cricket World Cup…people will only watch recap).”

Jio Cinema shared the promo, “Dhamakedaar hogi yeh nayi shuruvat, naye andaaz mein swagat hoga poore dum ke saath (this new beginning will be explosive, the participants will be welcomed in a new style, with utmost power)! Aa raha hai (its coming) #BiggBoss17, 15 Oct raat 9 PM se, 24 hours LIVE Streaming Free only on #JioCinema. #BB17 #BB17onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan @colorstv.”

Rapper MC Stan had emerged as the winner on Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare was the runner-up of the season.

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! Join here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON