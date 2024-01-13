Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes a post of Rashami Desai criticising Vicky Jain's mother

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and actor Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana liked a post of actor Rashami Desai extending support to Ankita and criticising her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain for always supporting her husband Vicky Jain in their arguments on the reality show. Vicky's mother recently appeared on the show, criticising Ankita for fighting with her son. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande shocks Vicky Jain, says they should take a ‘break’) Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post supporting her

Rashami's support to Ankita

Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle earlier this week and shared multiple Stories supporting Ankita Lokhande. The latter's mother saw a like on an entertainment portal's screenshot of Rashami's story, where she's defending Ankita from the allegations of her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain.

In another Story, Rashmi shared a picture with Ankita and wrote, "Stay the way u are. I love you for being u. U have been thru Many changes and it's not only for u. The contribution of ur love and the person u love is equally important. U have earned everything with ur hard hardship and became #ankitalokhande virast main mila fearless attitude ne tujhe banaya hai (your fearless attitude has helped you reach where you are today).”

“And I really love u so much. U never needed this. But with lot of love u have accepted and hope family will surly understand the show will get over and it's not about Ankita. It's about both of them. They are mature enough to handle. And I know aunty aap ko shayad bura lage. Par vo dono mere dost hai (aunty you might feel bad about this but Vicky and Ankita are my friends). They are part of #bigboss and Contestant. Aap bahar aake bigboss na khele plz. Zindagi abhi baaki hai mere dost (please don't play games outside the Bigg Boss house. There's still more to life),” she had written in another Story.

Ankita and Vicky on Bigg Boss

Ankita and Vicky's relations may have turned sour on the show, but they were excited to appear on it together before the launch. Ankita Lokhande had said she decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 because her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, was also joining her on the reality TV show.

