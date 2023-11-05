Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan roast Isha Malviya for not being nice to boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Watch

After Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan is done scolding and schooling contestants on Fridays and Saturdays, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan have taken over the responsibility of roasting the contestants on Sundays. The promo for the upcoming Sunday episode shows Sohail and Arbaaz going inside the house and roasting Isha Malviya, who is living in the Bigg Boss house with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan hints Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt could be ousted for breach of contract Isha Malviya will be roasted by Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan on Bigg Boss 17.

Arbaaz and Sohail roast Isha Malviya

The latter part of the Bigg Boss 17 promo shows Sohail (in blue) and Arbaaz (in red) as they begin roasting the contestants. Imitating Isha, Arbaaz tells Sohil, “Boyfriend bol ke aaya hai tu, tu pagal hai kya (you have introduced herself as Isha's boyfriend, are you mad)!" Playing the role of Samarth, Sohail questions back, “Main boyfriend nahi hu tera (am I not your boyfriend)?” and Arbaaz replies, “Bahut ache dost hain yaar (we are just good friends).” Responding to him in sarcasm, Sohail says, "Sahi keh rahi hai tu, main paagal hu (you are right, I am crazy)."

Further roasting Isha for her conduct in the house, Sohil says in Hindi, “Isha wants to talk face to face” and Arbaaz adds, “But she has never said anything on the face, she talks behind the back. And when it results in a fight, then she neither takes a stand here nor there." Isha interfers, saying, “Arre nahi sir (no, that's not the case).”

In no mood to spare her, Sohail comes up with an idea to call Samarth to talk about Isha. Responding to him, Arbaaz says, “Arre Samarth ko aajkal Isha pyaar se nahi bulaati to hum kya bulayenge (Even Isha doesn't call Samarth these days, who are we to call him)”. He further adds, “You know who is calling Samarth these days? It's Abhishek,” leaving all the contestants in splits.

Munawar Faruqui vs Vikki Jain

The promo had actually started with a glimpse of Munawar Faruqui's argument with Vikki Jain after the comedian gets hold of a jar of coffee stolen by Vikki When Munawar confronts him, Vikki says that he has not stolen anything. Munawar seems to be the one in charge of guarding the house essentials and says, “24 ghante chaukidari nahi kar sakta, yaha se churaya gaya, main chheen ke le jaunga (I cannot keep a watch all the time, I cannot bring back what has been stolen)”. As Vikki asks him to give him the jar of coffee, Munawar says that he has not taken anything which was his personal belongings. Vikki says that he can also pick up anything as per his liking. Munawar replies, “To udhalo (so pick it up then).”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON