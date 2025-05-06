Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal decides to quit acting, says 'industry didn't give me peace': It’s very dark place to be

Actor Soniya Bansal, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 17, recently spoke to ETimes about her decision to quit showbiz and embark on a path of self-discovery. While the industry gave her recognition and fame, she shared that she never truly found peace. (Also Read: Soniya Bansal: No hurdles in film industry down South...comparatively) Actor Soniya Bansal reveals why she wants to quit showbiz.

Soniya Bansal on quitting showbiz

Soniya opened up about losing herself in the pursuit of success and said, “We’re so caught up doing everything for others that we forget ourselves. I realised I don’t even know what my true purpose is anymore. In this race to be perfect, to stay relevant, and to earn more, I lost myself. Money, fame, popularity—I had it all. But what I didn’t have was peace. And what use is money if you’re not at peace? You may have everything externally, but if you’re empty inside, it’s a very dark place to be.”

She added that she now aspires to become a life coach, “I want to deeply explore what I truly want from life. This industry gave me recognition, but not stillness. It didn’t allow me to breathe. I don’t want to pretend anymore. I want to live authentically—for myself—and become a Life Coach and Spiritual Healer. You never know when your life might change. You never know when death might knock. And if we haven’t lived truthfully by then, what’s the point of this entire journey?”

About Soniya Bansal

Soniya began her acting career with the film Naughty Gang and went on to appear in films like Dubki, Game 100 Crore Ka, and Shoorveer. She made her Telugu debut in the action-thriller Dheera, alongside Laksh Chadalavada and Neha Pathan. In 2023, she participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17, though she was the first contestant to be evicted.

The actor has also featured in several music videos, including Khudgarze, Farak, Zindagi Do Roz Ki, and Nachan Da Time, among others. She has 6.5 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares updates and glimpses from her life. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Yes Boss alongside KL Havish.