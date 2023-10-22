Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut grooves to Deepika Padukone's song, Salman Khan asks her ‘10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho’

Kangana Ranaut is all set to be seen in an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 and a promo proves how she and host Salman Khan had a blast together. It shows Kangana introducing herself on behalf of Salman and then asking him to demonstrate his flirting skills. The two are also seen dancing to Deepika Padukone's garba number Nagada Sang Dhol from her film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela. Also read: Happy ‘bua’ Kangana Ranaut feeds mithai to photographer by hand on birth of her nephew, distributes sweets at airport

Kangana praises herself on Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut on Bigg Boss 17.

Colors shared the promo on Instagram with the caption: “#WeekendKaVaar mein entertainment hoga at its peak jab aayegi manch par entertainment queen (the entertainment will be at its peak when entertainment queen will come on stage).” It opens with Kangana introducing herself in Salman's style before he comes on stage. She calls herself “Hindustan ki jaani maani aur behetreen abhinetri (well known and finest actor of India)” in her introduction before Salman finally surprises her on stage.

Salman Khan shows Kangana his flirting skills

Salman and Kangana start talking about their upcoming film Tejas which is all set to hit the theatres on October 27. He asks her about the film's slogan and she replies, “chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi (if you provoke us, we won't spare you).” Salman asks her what she would do if a co-star flirts with her and she replies, “agar aapke jaise handsome ho to main dil se kaam lungi (if the co-star is handsome like you, I will respond from my heart).” She goes on to ask him to show his flirting skills. He shows her his flirting skills by appreciating her beauty and then asks her, “agle 10 saal ke baad kya kar ri ho (what are you doing after 10 years)?”

The two go on to do some garba to the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela song Nagada Song Dhol. It originally features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Many expressed in the comments section how they are eager to see Kangana come face to face with Munawar Faruqui. Commenting on the promo, a fan wrote, “I'm waiting for Kangana to interact with Munawar.” He is the winner of Kangana-hosted reality show Lock Upp and had once slammed her for hiring her sister Rangoli Ranaut as her manager.

