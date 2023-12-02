Bigg Boss 17: Everyone is crying in the new promo because of this person's surprise elimination

The Bigg Boss house was in a collective meltdown in the latest episode over a shocking eviction. As Karan Johar came to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he pointed out contestants and called out their behaviour one after the other, starting with Vicky Jain. But it was the surprise eviction of Tahelka aka Sunny Arya, which brought the other contestants to tears, and many were even seen pleading with Bigg Boss for one last chance. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar to replace Salman Khan as host on Weekend Ka Vaar this week, says report)

Karan announces the elimination of Tahelka

Everyone was in tears over Tahelka's elimination.

In the latest promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss on Instagram, Karan Johar was seen as the host for the day. He announced that Tahelka has been evicted from the house for breaking the rules. Tahelka had physically assaulted Abhishek Kumar in the previous episode, where he had held him by the collar. The promo then shows many contestants crying over this announcement and begging Bigg Boss to give him one last chance for him. Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar were seen breaking down in tears. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were also seen teary-eyed.

Karan calls out Vicky Jain's games in the house

In another promo, Karan Johar called out the strategy of Vicky Jain. In the promo, Karan asks Vicky why he needs so many people like Mannara and Abhishek to be with him. When Vicky says that he does not need them to be with him, Karan interrupts him and asks Ankita instead, whether Vicky had earlier said that he wanted more people to control the 'final game' better. Ankita responds with an affirmation to Karan's question, which sees the other contestants react with shock and surprise.

This is not the first time that Karan took over Bigg Boss as host. He had presented Bigg Boss OTT for the whole first season.

