Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar to replace Salman Khan as host on Weekend Ka Vaar this week, says report

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is likely to replace actor Salman Khan for the much awaited Weekend ka Vaar episode of reality show Bigg Boss 17. As per sources close to the show, it is believed that this week, viewers may watch Karan chastise participants in his own unique manner. Karan Johar to replace Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar this week?

Karan takes over hosting duties

Incidentally, it will not be the first time that Karan will be taking over as host. The director who presented Bigg Boss OTT for the whole first season was adored by many for his unvarnished viewpoints and being a brutally honest host.

Salman Khan has been hosting the Colors reality TV show since Season 4. He also replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT for its sophomore season, which streamed on Jio Cinema earlier this year. Interstingly, Salman will be next seen on the big screen in The Bull, an action film produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

What's happening on Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss 17 this week was intensely dramatic and highly entertaining. The week was full of problems, disagreements, and controversies, ranging from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain being able to talk with their parents to Neil Bhatt’s nomination for the entire season. Both the competitors and the audience were delighted by Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

After Khanzaadi and the other members of the Dum room got into a heated dispute once more, Ankita Lokande was offended that Neil Bhatt had nominated her.

Aishwarya Sharma and Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, square off over food, and their argument takes over the house. After Khanzaadi has a major tantrum about doing the housework, Aishwarya is clear that she had to cook her own meals.

Khanzaadi says that she will steal food from one of the makaans. Aishwarya snaps at Vicky for trying to get involved in the situation and tells him to mind his own business. She is adamant about keeping Khanzaadi from cooking among the other contestants.

- With inputs from ANI

