Bigg Boss 17: When and where to watch the Salman Khan-hosted show, list of contestants and more

Bigg Boss 17: The new season of the reality show is set to premiere on October 15. Inside pictures from this season's Bigg Boss house as well as details about the contestants on the show have taken over social media. Actor Salman Khan will be returning as the host of Bigg Boss 17. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 premiere on Sunday evening, here are all the details you need – from where to watch to the expected contestants. Also read: Colors TV drops Bigg Boss 17 contestant promos, internet thinks it's Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya. Watch Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan returns as host.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 17

The show will premiere on October 15 on Colors TV. You can watch the show on TV at 10 pm between Monday and Friday and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. On weekends, host Salman Khan will be seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. JioCinema will also livestream Bigg Boss' latest season after streaming Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 earlier this year.

Salman Khan returns as host

Salman has been entertaining the audience as the host of Bigg Boss since 2010. He recently hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 as well. Last month, Colors TV and JioCinema dropped a promo featuring the host and actor.

In the promo, Salman was seen in a bald look meddling with a bomb. "Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai? Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge (Is this even a bomb? Contestants, who are more explosive than this bomb will be seen on the show this time)," Salman said in the video.

He then went on to cut the wrong wire leading to an explosion and said, “Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same (We will make them play with fire and make them explode. But this game is not going to be the same for all, it will be a game of heart, mind and guts).”

Bigg Boss 17's tentative list of participants

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 premiere on October 15, many reports with the list of celebs, who are likely to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, have been doing the rounds. Actor Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, and standup comedian Munawar Faruqui are expected to participate in the show.

Contestants to get access to a phone?

It is rumoured that Bigg Boss 17 contestants might have access to a phone in the Bigg Boss house. This would be the first time in the history of the reality show, breaking its own tradition, leaving social media users with many questions. Some asked if the phone would be accessible to everyone or only some contestants. Others wanted to know how much access will be granted to these contestants.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON