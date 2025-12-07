Bigg Boss 19 finale: HT readers reveal who they want as winner among Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More

The countdown to the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale has officially begun, with the much-awaited showdown scheduled for Sunday evening. This season’s top five finalists are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More . Ahead of the finale, HT conducted a poll to find out who our readers think will be the winner of this season. The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will be held on December 7.

Who will be Bigg Boss 19 winner?

The poll posed the big question on every viewer’s mind: “Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 19?” With Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More listed as the top contenders, fans cast their votes and now, the audience verdict is in.

Hindustan Times readers have declared that they want Gaurav Khanna to win Bigg Boss 19.

The Anupamaa actor took 53% of the votes, ahead of Sunday’s season finale. Following Gaurav in the number two position was Farrhana Bhatt, who garnered 35% of the votes. Pranit More secured 11% of votes. The final result of the show will be out by late evening on Sunday.

Earlier in the show, Gaurav secured his place as the season’s first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale task. Over the course of the show, he has consistently proven himself to be one of the strongest contenders, delivering full effort in every task while staying away from unnecessary drama and only stepping in when it truly mattered.

Initially, it felt as if the actor was a little passive and playing in the background, but Gaurav has really come out with his composed and mentally strong persona in the last few weeks, never losing his ground even once.

Over the course of the show, Gaurav was praised by host Salman Khan for his performance, and filmmaker Farah Khan too. In fact, Farah predicted him to win the show, going on to call it the 'Gaurav Khanna show' this season.

About Bigg Boss finale

Last week, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha were eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. Malti Chahar was eliminated in surprise mid-week eviction. After Malti’s eviction, the show now has its top five contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More. It is now in the audience’s hands to choose the winner. The grand finale of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm on December 7.