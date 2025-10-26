Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan's remark about ex-wife opening up ‘dangerous secrets’ leaves Abhishek Bajaj stressed

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan appeared cheerful and addressed every issue with a pinch of sarcasm and humour. During the episode, the host hinted at another wildcard contestant soon entering the house. Soon after, he seemed to suggest to Abhishek Bajaj that his ex-wife had been speaking about him in interviews, which appeared to leave him stressed. Salman Khan hints Abhishek Bajaj about his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal talking about him outside the house.

Salman Khan hints about Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife talking bad about him

This week, Malti Chahar was seen explaining to the housemates how Tanya Mittal ‘fakes’ her personality inside the house, revealing that the internet had dug out her old videos, including a ‘Get Ready With Me’ clip and pictures of her wearing mini-skirts. Salman addressed this in Weekend Ka Vaar, advising Malti not to discuss things happening outside the house, and warning the contestants as well.

Salman said, “Another wildcard is about to enter. Whoever comes in, whether male or female, will bring a lot of drama with them. When Malti shares information from outside, with a disclaimer, you all show great interest and discuss it eagerly. But don’t forget that social media can be ruthless. Because of this show, all of you come under intense scrutiny. Everyone watching is observing, who this person is, who their girlfriend is.”

He then added, “There are wives, and there are ex-wives too. So when you reach a certain level of fame and they don’t, then in order to come back into the limelight, they will either praise you or open up dangerous boxes of secrets, which are now being opened, right, Abhishek? Everyone’s past, good and bad, eventually comes out. So all of you should remember, just as you are interested in Tanya’s information, others are equally interested in hearing yours.”

After Salman left the housemates to reflect on his words, Abhishek and Ashnoor were seen sitting together, discussing his remark about Abhishek’s ex-wife. Abhishek appeared clearly stressed and was seen asking Ashnoor, "Woh yahan toh nahi aayegi? (She won’t be coming here, will she?)."

What Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife said about him

Abhishek’s ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, claimed that Abhishek cheated on her and was involved with several women. Akanksha also alleged that Abhishek restricted her from pursuing her ambitions and insisted that she should work as his manager instead.

Soon after, Abhishek’s team shared a note on Instagram that he had written before entering the Bigg Boss house, addressing his ex-wife. In the note, he called Akanksha a “fame digger” trying to tarnish his image and reputation. The note read,

“It has taken me immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of my life, to heal, and to rebuild my career on my own terms. Every step I’ve taken has been with honesty and hard work. To have that questioned or attacked in such a cheap and disgraceful manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair.”

Since Akanksha’s interview about their divorce, rumours have circulated that she might enter the Bigg Boss house as one of the wildcards. Fans believe it is a strategy by the makers to distract Abhishek from his game.

Bigg Boss streams on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm and on then airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every night.