Exclusive | When Salman Khan took lift from local kids to reach on Galwan sets in Mumbai on time

Around mid September 2025, Salman completed the shoot of his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan in a start-to-end 45-day schedule in Leh, Ladakh. After wrapping up the shoot, Salman returned to Mumbai. On October 1, 2025, HTCity reported that Salman will resume the second schedule of the film from October 10 in Mumbai and it is expected to finish by November end. Salman has collaborated with director Apoorva Lakhia for the first time in his career,

In the recent development, a close source to the film revealed HTCity that Salman is leaving no stone unturned in giving his best to the project. The actor, who is known for turning late on his film sets is actually trying to change his image.

“The makers have mounted a huge set in Filmcity Goregaon, Mumbai to shoot the second schedule of their film Battle of Galwan. While Salman stays in Bandra and Mumbai is infamous for it's traffic, the actor once got stuck for a couple of hours but as he wanted to reach onto the sets on time, he skipped his car and took lift from the local kids on their bike,” the source said.

“His bike was followed by his bouncers and entourage on separate bikes. Since Salman wrapped his face to hide his identity, the kids later come to know that the guy who they dropped to Filmcity was Salman, they were on cloud nine,” the source further added.

It was also learnt that Chitrangada Singh will also be the part of the second schedule in Mumbai. During the first schedule in Ladakh, taking to their Instagram stories, director Apoorva Lakhia along with Salman's co-actor Ankur Bhatia had shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

Battle of Galwan is mounted on a grand scale and will see Salman as an army officer. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones.