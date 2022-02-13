Bigg Boss 2’s Shivani Surve opens up about her love life for the first time, ‘It took me seven years to talk about the relationship’

It took seven years for actors Shivani Surve and Ajinkya Nanaware to come out in the open and talk about their relationship. The two met on the sets of the Marathi series Tu Jivala Guntavave (2015) and Surve reveals that they do intend to tie the knot soon. “There are plans! We are hoping 2022 or 2023 maybe,” says Surve who participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

As she talks for the first time about her relationship, she adds, “It took me seven years to talk about the relationship. It’s a long time to be sure. And when you plan to take things forward you don’t mind letting the world know; you become confident. And now I know, he is the one.”

Surve discloses that she and Nanaware also broke up in between only to fall in love again albeit strongly.”I’ve never said this to anyone. We started dating in 2015, then we broke up in 2016. Then for a year, we didn’t speak. After a year we got back and since then we are dating. We’ve stopped counting how many years it has been,” the Devyani actor reveals.

Surve and Nanaware are a classic case of opposites attracting each other. “I have zero patience while he is extremely calm and full of patience. He thinks before speaking. He is a bookworm and I’m someone who is an avid audience of the audiovisual medium. We met when I was 19, we have grown together. And he has always been sensible. And I like that about him,” Surve gushes.

Ask her about her Valentine’s Day plan and she reveals, “I’m quite tied up this year, but we will go for a fancy dinner and a good breakfast. It’s going to be a simple one.” Although this year is going to be a simple one for the two, Surve reveals during the early days of their relationship, Nanaware surprised her on Valentine’s Day which she to date is not able to move on from. “He made a wooden box and put handwritten letters in them, our first pictures together, a sketch of me, a painting for Eiffel tower. It was really romantic,” she recalls.