Bigg Boss 9's Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira head to restaurant in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘Fight warmongers’
Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira took to their Instagram accounts to post a video from Dubai to tell fans that they are safe. Here's what they said.
Bigg Boss 9 contestants, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, posted a video from Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict. The couple is in the UAE on a vacation and has been receiving messages from worried fans, they say. They also stepped out to a restaurant for a meal, even as missiles and drones are being intercepted.
Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeria head out to Dubai restaurant amid conflict
Rochelle and Keith posted a selfie video taken at a Dubai restaurant. Explaining the situation there, Rochelle said, “We are absolutely fine. We’re lucky that we have so many good friends here in Dubai who have all reached out and are there with us. There’s no panic. Us tourists, even though we have to come out, like, we are out right now to get a meal. Everything is very calm, and it’s almost like normal.”
She also added, “But, of course, the general vibe is that of anticipation to wait and see when everything is going to settle down. And I know there is a lot of chaos in the airport, and our hearts go out to anyone who is in that situation. We have a few more days before we head back.” They also praised the UAE government for handling the situation well in their caption.
A portion of their caption read: “We have been overwhelmed by the love and help from all our friends in Dubai as well as the staff at our hotel & the general public here. We are fine and still trying to enjoy this beautiful city as much as we can. The best thing we can do the fight warmongers & fear-mongers is to LIVE EACH DAY TO THE MAXIMUM! We are praying for everyone in this region and trust God that he will bring about resolution and peace! Keep us in your prayers..We will keep you all updated! Thank you for all the love, prayers and well wishes so far insta fam, we feel so blessed & loved!”
Apart from Keith and Rochelle, celebrities like PV Sindhu, Vishnu Manchu, Sonal Chauhan, and others have posted about being stranded in Dubai, while others, like Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela, have given updates on their safety.
The US-Iran conflict
Numerous airlines across the Middle East were affected as airspace was closed amid the conflict between US-Israel and Iran. Bloomberg reported that Emirates and Qatar Airways are among the worst-affected airlines. Dubai International Airport and Doha’s Hamad International Airport — which have both suspended all flight operations — were the hardest hit airports, according to FlightAware.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
