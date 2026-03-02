Bigg Boss 9's Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira head to restaurant in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘Fight warmongers’

She also added, “But, of course, the general vibe is that of anticipation to wait and see when everything is going to settle down. And I know there is a lot of chaos in the airport, and our hearts go out to anyone who is in that situation. We have a few more days before we head back.” They also praised the UAE government for handling the situation well in their caption.

Rochelle and Keith posted a selfie video taken at a Dubai restaurant. Explaining the situation there, Rochelle said, “We are absolutely fine. We’re lucky that we have so many good friends here in Dubai who have all reached out and are there with us. There’s no panic. Us tourists, even though we have to come out, like, we are out right now to get a meal. Everything is very calm, and it’s almost like normal.”

Bigg Boss 9 contestants, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, posted a video from Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict. The couple is in the UAE on a vacation and has been receiving messages from worried fans, they say. They also stepped out to a restaurant for a meal, even as missiles and drones are being intercepted.

A portion of their caption read: “We have been overwhelmed by the love and help from all our friends in Dubai as well as the staff at our hotel & the general public here. We are fine and still trying to enjoy this beautiful city as much as we can. The best thing we can do the fight warmongers & fear-mongers is to LIVE EACH DAY TO THE MAXIMUM! We are praying for everyone in this region and trust God that he will bring about resolution and peace! Keep us in your prayers..We will keep you all updated! Thank you for all the love, prayers and well wishes so far insta fam, we feel so blessed & loved!”

Apart from Keith and Rochelle, celebrities like PV Sindhu, Vishnu Manchu, Sonal Chauhan, and others have posted about being stranded in Dubai, while others, like Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela, have given updates on their safety.