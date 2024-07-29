Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey says he is not in the show to ‘revive’ his career, wants the cash prize for this reason
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Ranvir Shorey took some questions at the recently held press conference, and revealed why he agreed to do the show.
Bigg Boss OTT season 3 had one of the most talked-about episodes last week, when the top seven contestants faced journalists for a press conference. In that episode, Ranvir Shorey lashed out a question when he was asked whether he joined the show to ‘revive’ his career. (Also read: Ranvir Shorey reveals why he married Konkona Sen Sharma; responds to Naezy's question on rise in divorce among artistes)
What Ranvir said
During the episode, when a journalist said that the actor was on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to ‘revive’ his career, Ranvir went on to correct her and clarified that it was not the reason. Then, he addressed the question and said that he was actually offered two reality shows but because he had no other work at that time so he chose Bigg Boss OTT 3. “My son was out of the country, so I wanted to come here. He is 13 years old and now I want him to start living his life with a man around him,” he said.
‘The statement was made in jest’
In the same episode, Ranvir went on to clarify on his remark of only eyeing the prize money of ₹25 lakhs, and said, “It is not like that. The statement was made in jest. Obviously the combination of the trophy and prize money cannot be broken. At least I am clear when I say that I want myself to win first.” He said he wants to send his son Haroun to college with the prize money.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. Including Ranvir, the remaining contestants are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, and Lovekesh Kataria. Anil Kapoor became the new host of the show. Earlier, Salman Khan was the host of the show.
