Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey says he is not in the show to ‘revive’ his career, wants the cash prize for this reason

What Ranvir said

During the episode, when a journalist said that the actor was on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to ‘revive’ his career, Ranvir went on to correct her and clarified that it was not the reason. Then, he addressed the question and said that he was actually offered two reality shows but because he had no other work at that time so he chose Bigg Boss OTT 3. “My son was out of the country, so I wanted to come here. He is 13 years old and now I want him to start living his life with a man around him,” he said.

‘The statement was made in jest’

In the same episode, Ranvir went on to clarify on his remark of only eyeing the prize money of ₹25 lakhs, and said, “It is not like that. The statement was made in jest. Obviously the combination of the trophy and prize money cannot be broken. At least I am clear when I say that I want myself to win first.” He said he wants to send his son Haroun to college with the prize money.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. Including Ranvir, the remaining contestants are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, and Lovekesh Kataria. Anil Kapoor became the new host of the show. Earlier, Salman Khan was the host of the show.