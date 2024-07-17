Ranvir Shorey reveals why he married Konkona Sen Sharma; responds to Naezy's question on rise in divorce among artistes

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Naezy spoke to Ranvir Shorey about his ex-wife, actor Konkona Sen Sharma. In episode 26 of the show, the duo also talked about divorces among artists in the Hindi film industry. Ranvir Shorey also shared his opinion on feminism. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir could have a ‘second companion’ in life, predicts tarot card reader) Ex-couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma pose with their son, Haroon.

Naezy and Ranvir talk about Konkona

While working in the kitchen, Naezy told Ranvir, "Aapke aur aapke ex-wife ka zone bilkul similar hai (You and your ex-wife's zone is very similar)." Ranvir smiled and said, "Aap mile usko (Did you meet her)?" Naezy replied, "Nahi main mila nahi (No, I haven't met)." Ranvir continued, "Zone similar nahi hota toh bhai shaadi aur bacha nahi hota (If the zone wasn't similar, then why would we marry and have a child)." Ranvir and Konkona Sensharma tied the knot in 2010 and divorced in 2020. They have a son named Haroon.

Naezy asks about divorces to Ranvir

At one point, Naezy asked Ranvir, "Industry mein zadatar rishtaay aese kyu hojaate hai baad mein jaake? Main dekh raha hun bohut saaare artistes ka divorce karte hai (Why does this happen to so many relationships in the industry? I see so many of the artists going for divorces)."

Ranvir on divorces, feminist movement

Ranvir said it's not related to the industry but to society. He explained, "The feminist movement is abused at times. At times men are unable to tolerate it and some times women abuse it. These are the reasons...But feminist movement is also important. In history, according to me, there is only one reason why women received second class treatment. What's that? Women are physically weaker than men. That's all. That's why I say that feminist movement is important."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Apart from Naezy and Ranvir, the show also stars Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. Recently, Munisha Khatwani and Chandrika Dixit were evicted from the show. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. Anil Kapoor became the new host of the show. Earlier, Salman Khan was the host of the show.