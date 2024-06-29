Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir could have a ‘second companion’ in life, predicts tarot card reader: 'Aapko shaadi karna hai…'

Munisha talks about companion in Ranvir's life

Munisha shared that Ranvir might find new love. She said, "Then there's a possibility of second, settlement, or finding a companion; I do not know ki aapko shaadi karna hai ki nahi karna hai (if you want to get married or not), but definitely second companion vo aapke life mein possible ke strong chances hai (there are strong chances of a companion in your life)."

Munisha pulled out another card and said, "Queen of Pentacles which means ya toh aapki life mein strong female energy hai ya toh aane wala hai as a support system. Thoda guard up hai aapka emotional front par; I am not talking about the show. If you want to have somebody or heal yourself from the past, whatever it may be." Munisha asked Ranvir to embrace new opportunities after healing himself from the past trauma.

When Ranvir spoke about his personal life

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir spoke about his family with co-contestant Armaan Malik. He had said, “Ghar par toh akela main he hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai… Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath. Matlab bacche ke liye joh hota hai utna he (I am by myself at home, where my son stays with me half of the time. Half of the time with his mother and the rest with me. It happens as much as required for the child)." He further added that he thinks he is not ready to get into a romantic relationship as of yet and that he feels ‘content’ with his work.

Ranvir was married to Konkona

Ranvir and Konkona got engaged in 2008 and married on September 3, 2010. They welcomed their first child, Haroon, on March 15, 2011, at a Mumbai hospital. After five years of marriage, Ranvir and Konkona separated. They continue to share custody of their son.

Ranvir and Konkona worked together too

Ranvir and Konkona have shared the screen space in Rajat Kapoor's 2006 directorial Mixed Doubles, Anil Mehta's 2007 dance film Aaja Nachle, and Anant Mahadevan's 2015 period film Gour Hari Dastaan. Ranvir also starred in Konkona's 2017 directorial debut A Death in the Gunj.