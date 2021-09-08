Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat offers to kiss Shamita Shetty after huge fight, watch her reaction

Shamita Shetty asked Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT to handle her better in moments of crisis. Shamita had an argument with Raqesh about Divya Agarwal, with whom she doesn't get along.

In a new video shared online by Voot, Shamita Shetty asked Raqesh to leave her alone for some time as she wasn't in the right frame of mind to talk to him.

“You're telling me I'm telling you not to talk about it again,” she told Raqesh. “This is the last time… Stop saying that to me, right now my frame of mind will tell me to do exactly what you tell me not to do. Understand me!”

Raqesh said, “OK, fine, I will not talk to her,” possibly referring to Divya. Shamita said, “Right now, aapka santulan theek hai, mera nahi hai (You are thinking clearly, I'm not). I am the one who's not OK right now.” Raqesh told her to ‘be OK’ then, to which Shamita said, “I am not a machine, darling. I'm saying handle me better. Handle me better!”

Raqesh approached her, “When I'm telling you it's over, I'm not talking to her, why are you bringing it up again and again?” Shamita told him not to scold her, in that case, and the two seemed to make up with a hug and the offer of a kiss, but Shamita smiled and turned away.

Shamita in a recent episode admitted that she and Raqesh like each other. She told Neha Bhasin, “It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it."