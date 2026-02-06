By Danielle Broadway Bill Nye to receive lifetime achievement award at children’s

LOS ANGELES, - Bill Nye, the pop culture science educator, will be awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 4th annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday in a press release.

The 70-year-old will be given his award on March 1 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“Mr. Nye is one of the most revered broadcast educators in television history, having instilled multiple generations of children with an appreciation for the extraordinary world of science," said Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO.

“It is an honor to celebrate his career, as well as the esteemed careers of this year’s Gold and Silver Circle inductees and individual honorees, alongside this year’s fantastic nominees who are building upon their work with important children’s programming today," Sharp added.

Nye is best known for starring in the silly science show "Bill Nye the Science Guy," which ran from 1993 to 1998 and became a staple in science education in classrooms. His work as a science educator, inventor, mechanical engineer, television host and best-selling author was also recognized in 2025 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that same year. Nye also hosted the Netflix series "Bill Nye Saves the World," which covered a range of scientific issues and ran for three seasons until 2018. He went on to host the 2022 Peacock series "The End is Nye," which explores natural and unnatural disasters. Born William Sanford Nye, the Cornell University alumnus started his career as a comedian, eventually branching into several avenues of entertainment and educational expertise.

NATAS is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry.

