'Bob's Burgers' star Jay Johnston arrested in Capitol Riot drama. Details here

In a shocking turn of events, actor Jay Johnston, widely recognized for his roles in hit shows like "Bob's Burgers" and "Arrested Development," has found himself in the midst of controversy as he was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the infamous attack on the US Capitol that took place on January 6, 2021.

Jay Johnston was apprehended in California, facing charges that include obstruction of officers during civil disorder, a felony, as well as several misdemeanors like entering a restricted building and engaging in disruptive conduct intended to impede government business.

The arrest comes after the FBI posted photos on March 4, 2021, seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man believed to be Johnston from the Capitol riot. The Department of Justice later identified him using a combination of officer body-cam footage, bystander videos, and CCTV feeds, highlighting his presence among the rioters.

In the gathered evidence, Johnston can be seen alongside other agitators, wielding a stolen Capitol Police riot shield to create a makeshift "shield wall" and forcefully push against a line of officers for a considerable period. Additionally, three individuals described as current or former associates of Johnston positively identified him as the person in the photos, with one providing a text message allegedly from the actor himself referencing his presence at the Capitol that day.

In the text message, Johnston purportedly downplayed the events, stating, "The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn't. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear-gassed, and I found it quite untastic." This shocking admission further solidified his alleged involvement.

Flight records from United Airlines revealed that Johnston had booked a round-trip journey from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., departing on January 4 and returning on January 7, adding another layer of evidence to the case against him.

The situation surrounding Johnston had already caused ripples in the entertainment industry, with reports emerging in December that he had been banned from voicing his iconic "Bob's Burgers" character, Jimmy Pesto Sr., due to his alleged participation in the Capitol insurrection. The Daily Beast broke the news, suggesting that consequences were already being felt in the industry.

Jay Johnston's acting career spans beyond animated sitcoms, with notable appearances in popular movies and television shows such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Mr. Show With Bob and David," "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Rick and Morty," "Modern Family," "Better Call Saul," "Community," and "Parks and Recreation."

As the legal proceedings unfold, the beloved actor's arrest serves as a stark reminder of the ripple effects of the Capitol riot, highlighting the unexpected entanglement of familiar faces in a moment of national turmoil. The case against Johnston will undoubtedly generate significant interest and prompt discussions about accountability and the repercussions of one's actions, even within the realm of entertainment.

