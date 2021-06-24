Chahatt Khanna needs work as offers dry up: 'I am a single mother and raising two kids with little help'

Chahatt Khanna has sought work through her latest Facebook post and also said that being a single mother should not be held against her. The actor is embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Farhan Mirza.

Chahatt Khanna has two daughter - Zohar and Amaira - and has been running an apparel business for some time now. She filed for divorce in 2018, five years after their marriage, accusing him of sexual and mental abuse.

Chahatt has now said that motherhood gives her double the energy to do everything she wants to. The actor wrote in her Facebook and Twitter posts, "Motherhood is being misunderstood. I am a single mother and raising two kids with little help and even little money,They judge me that I might not be left with the same calibre that I once was but motherhood gets you to be 2x and sometimes more of what you can be because you are working for your kids and their future. The work offers has dried but I am not a lesser person or an actor. I am stronger, fitter and better in each aspect. Bring it on."

Chahatt had discussed the issue during an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year. She also mentioned that she feels like posting about it on social media. “I was also thinking about sharing on social media that I’m back again, looking for acting work. Now people think she has a lot of money and well off and doesn’t need work. Or they think she’s busy with her kids. So, there’s this whole perception that people have about me, which is not true.”

She also explained that it was essential for her to give quality time to her kids in their initial years. However, she added that she has the time for acting now. “I was giving a lot of time to my kids and my company and the first two or three years are very crucial. I wanted to give to my brand that time and I didn’t have much time for acting. But now I’ve stepped into the third year of my brand and my kids have started going to school... now I have ample of time to start acting again,” she had said.

Chahatt has starred in shows such as Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai. She was most recently seen in Mika Singh’s music video, Quarantine Love.