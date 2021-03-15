Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true
Chahatt Khanna’s last on screen outing was back in 2019 with Prassthanam, and ever since, she has been away from the limelight, at least as a full time actor. Though she’s now ready to get back and take up more acting assignments, Khanna maintains how she has to constantly battle people’s perception about her that she does not need work.
“I was also thinking about sharing on social media that I’m back again, looking for acting work,” she reveals, and continues, “Now people think she has a lot of money and well off and doesn’t need work. Or they think she’s busy with her kids. So, there’s this whole perception that people have about me, which is not true.”
Khanna admits that she has been busy with her two kids and her apparel business for the last few years, but that didn’t mean she left her acting job.
“I was giving a lot of time to my kids and my company and the first two or three years are very crucial. I wanted to give to my brand that time and I didn’t have much time for acting. But now I’ve stepped into the third year of my brand and my kids have started going to school... no I have ample of time to start acting again,” she explains.
The 34-year-old also feels that there’s no shame in going out and asking for work.
“A lot of time what happens is people think, ‘Kaam nahi kar rahe hai matlab kaam nahi karna hai’. They don’t know we want to work. So, it’s important to tell them that you’re ready and okay to work. When you can say, ‘I can’t work because I don’t have time’, then why can’t you say that I want to work?” asks Khanna.
The actor quips she’d rather make it “pretty obvious” that she wants to work so “people do not consider me too busy.”
And Khanna is keeping her mind open about all kinds of opportunities that might come her way. “I’m not looking to categorise myself as an actor that I want to do TV , web or films — that’s not the case. Whatever suits me, I’ll take up. I don’t want to constraint myself. I’ve always been doing all kinds of work,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, appeared on Splitsvilla?
- Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While she is known as a sports presenter, there was a time she was known for her stint on Splitsvilla 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child, poses in a bathtub but is in a dilemma
- Kishwer Merchant, who is epecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, posed in a bathtub but seemed to be in a dilemma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After downplaying feud with Rubina, Jasmin says she's excited for Marjaneya
- After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi teaches 'uncle' how to take a selfie, after he fumbles in front of her
- An 'uncle' approached Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant for a selfie but apparently didn't know how to take one. Watch what happened next.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani ready to appear in Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla
- Anita Hassanandani took notice of the many comments on her husband Rohit Reddy's recent post featuring Sidharth Shukla, and joked that she's ready to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya says she believes Zomato delivery person, can see innocence in his 'eyes'
- Kamya Panjabi has joined the likes of Parineeti Chopra and Rohit Roy in defending the Zomato delivery person who was accused by a Bengaluru-based woman of attacking her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma to appear on Nach Baliye 10?
- Rupali Ganguly has reacted to claims that she and her husband Ashwin Verma will appear on dance reality show Nach Baliye 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya
- Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share new poster for their upcoming music video, Rang Lageya. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat dances to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit, he says 'killing it'
- Sonali Phogat, who confessed to having feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, shared a video of herself dancing to Tera Suit. She also called him and Jasmin Bhasin a 'beautiful couple'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she received 'indecent proposals' from some men in the entertainment industry but has always turned them down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wants to know Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar’s diet, here's why
- Ekta Kapoor, commenting on Neha Kakkar's youthful looks, said that she would like to know about her diet. Watch the promo of Indian Idol 12 here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani in awe after her dog accompanies son Aaravv for his nap
- Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her dog, Mowgli, accompanying her son Aaravv for an afternoon nap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Eijaz Khan quit Bigg Boss 14 for Pavitra, and not professional commitments?
- Actor Eijaz Khan has cleared the air about rumours suggesting that he quit Bigg Boss 14 prematurely because he wanted to reunite with Pavitra Punia, and not because he had professional commitments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox