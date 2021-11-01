Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen welcome a baby girl, Sushmita Sen's brother shares first pics

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have welcomed a baby girl. Rajeev took to Instagram to share the news and pictures of the baby. In the first picture, Asopa carefully took the baby in her arms while Rajeev kissed her.

In the second picture, Rajeev lovingly kissed Charu's forehead while she smiled. In the third, Rajeev cradled the baby. Sharing the pictures, Rajeev wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God.”

The couple was showered with congratulatory messages. Nupur Sanon wrote, “Congratulations” with an evil-eye emoji. “Congratulations God Laxmi is already there what a joyful moment at the time of Diwali,” a fan added.

Charu had announced that she was expecting her first baby with Rajeev in the summer. She shared the news on Instagram. Following her post, her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen dedicated a post on the platform to Charu and wrote, “I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!!”

The family was hoping that the baby would share her birthday with Sushmita, who celebrates it on November 19.

In August, Charu and Rajeev hosted a baby shower at their new home in Mumbai. They had shared pictures from the gathering on Instagram. Susmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl also attended the ceremony.

“The theme we decided had to be Indian and simple, because we’re in the pandemic times. We can’t have a large gathering of people, so just our family, didi (Sushmita), the kids, and a few close friends,” she told Hindustan Times at the time.