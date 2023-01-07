Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen dance together on Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai at a wedding. Watch

Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen not only came together to attend his cousin's wedding, they even danced together to the romantic song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai at the wedding. Charu shared a video of their stage performance. (Also read: Charu Asopa says things between Rajeev Sen and her are cordial now)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charu also did a solo performance on stage on the occasion. After her solo dance, Rajeev joined her on the stage and the TV actors then performed a romantic dance routine as Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from Salman Khan's hit film Maine Pyar Kiya played. After the song, they also danced to a musical before he lifted her as they got off stage.

Charu shared details of how she attended the wedding on her vlog and the dance performances were included as well. Charu took her daughter Ziana to the wedding as well.

Rajeev's sister, actor Sushmita Sen also attended the wedding and she also danced on the stage later. Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, her daughters also attended the wedding in Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After issuing controversial statements about each other, claiming they cheated on each other, Rajeev and Charu had announced separation. They had reunited briefly for the sake of their one-year-old daughter Ziana only to separate once again.

Rajeev and Charu have announced separation now, but they also plan on coparenting their daughter Ziana. In an interview, Charu Asopa had said last month that things between Rajeev Sen and her are cordial now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had told Times of India, "We both want our relationship to be cordial now because Ziana is growing up fast and she’s slowly understanding things. I don’t want anything negative to happen now. Already a lot has been spoken and done from both sides and she will grow up and see a lot of things. I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on aur thoda sambhal jaaye (for things to stabilize)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON