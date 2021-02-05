IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Chinese actor Gao Liu has shared shocking photos of her "nightmare" botched nose operation, warning fans of the dangers of cosmetic surgery.

Gao Liu posted candid pictures of her post-surgery face on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform, which showed a part of her nose blackened with dead flesh.

She wrote to her five million followers that the experience had left her feeling suicidal and cost her several acting jobs.

Gao Liu shared pictures of her nose on social media.
Gao Liu shared pictures of her nose on social media.


"I had thought that these four hours (of surgery) would make me more beautiful, but I didn't realise that they would be the beginning of a nightmare," she wrote Tuesday.

Plastic surgery is booming in China, with over 15.2 million patients estimated to have gone under the knife last year, according to a report by Chinese market research firm iiMedia.

Gao said she hoped the surgery would improve her acting career.

But what she thought was a "micro-adjustment" to graft cartilage onto the tip of her nose in late October left it infected, requiring repeated follow-up surgeries, she wrote.

Gao said she was then hospitalised for 61 days and lost some 400,000 yuan ($61,800) in work.

Photos she posted of her face show a clear patch of blackened flesh on the tip of her nose, as well as bandages and bruising.

Her post this week has sparked sympathy online and the hashtag "why is cosmetic surgery becoming more and more common" had gained 330 million views on Weibo by Friday.

"I feel so bad for Gao Liu, everyone should take this as a warning and be aware of the risks of cosmetic surgery," wrote one user in a comment liked more than 100,000 times.

"We should emphasise natural beauty," wrote another.

A local health bureau in the southern city of Guangzhou, where the clinic is located, has confirmed it was investigating the matter, reported Chinese media.

China became the second-largest market for plastic surgery in the world in 2020, worth over $14 billion, according to a report by Daxue Consulting.

Also read: Adarsh Gourav features on Male Lead longlist for The White Tiger

Medical disputes in the sector are rampant, and iiMedia has estimated that only 12 per cent of China's 13,000-plus beauty clinics are compliant with laws and regulations.

Many patients are young women, influenced by high beauty standards set by celebrities and ubiquitous online influencers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Social media users including actress Jameela Jamil have long been criticizing influencers like Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for promoting fat-loss products.(Unsplash)
Social media users including actress Jameela Jamil have long been criticizing influencers like Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for promoting fat-loss products.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Instagram restricts cosmetic surgery, weight-loss promoting posts

By Indo Asian News Service | Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2019 02:38 PM IST
Certain posts will be hidden from users under age 18 while others will be removed from Instagram as well as parent company’s platform Facebook, Instagram’s public policy manager Emma Collins said in a statement on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Selfies lower self-confidence and increase anxiety about one’s looks
Selfies lower self-confidence and increase anxiety about one’s looks
health

Selfies lower self-confidence and increase anxiety about one’s looks, drive people to cosmetic surgery, finds study

By Dr. Debraj Shome, Dr. Rinky Kapoor | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2019 10:39 AM IST
This is the first-ever experimental study on the psychological effects of taking and posting selfies on social media. The study has been conducted by The Esthetic Clinics, India’s renowned nationwide chain of clinics for cosmetic surgery and skincare.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
tv

Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Months after the sequence where she choked herself on a curtain went viral, another one showcasing a Sasural Simar Ka character wrapping a shawl around her neck 'accidentally', has gone viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 121: While she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik also fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
tv

Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor is looking for mature, non-comic roles which she feels are challenging and exciting for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting hyper as Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan instigate them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: During a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared how, society judged and often treated her badly after her father's death. She lost her dad at the age of 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 120: Rakhi Sawant talks about her marriage, why her husband does not come out in public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani says the follower count on social media can’t be the parameter to decide an actor’s talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
tv

Rakhi’s brother on claim that her husband is married: ‘Shocked beyond words'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh is shocked to hear that her husband, Ritesh, is married with a child. Rakhi made the revelation on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP