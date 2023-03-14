Christine Brown beams with joy as she poses with 'incredible' boyfriend David Woolley. See pic

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a joyful snapshot on Instagram, featuring her partner David Woolley. The couple flashed their radiant smiles as they posed for the camera, making the most of their quality time together. The photo captured the couple enjoying a meal together, cherishing each other's company. Christine couldn't help but gush over David, referring to him as an ‘incredible man.’ Fans of the couple were quick to shower them with love in the comment section, leaving heartwarming messages of support for their relationship. (Also read: After separation with SK Alagbada, Raven Ross feasts on sushi for dinner date, fans ask her 'Who is taking these pics?')

Christine donned a chic grey outfit and wore trendy ear hoops in the snapshot. She left her hair untied, framing her face beautifully. David, her boyfriend, wore a stylish shirt for their date and flashed a bright smile, placing his hand on Christine's shoulder. Christine also beamed her million-dollar smile, posing for the camera without her spectacles. The couple sat together, the warm glow of the cafe's lights illuminating their faces in the picture.

Christine shared heartfelt picture on Instagram, and wrote for David, “I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life. He's incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.” She used ‘unbelievably happy’, ‘my king’, ‘love this life of mine’ and ‘i am blessed’ as the hashtags on the post. One of her fans commented, “This is what a relationship should be and you finally get to feel what it’s like to a man’s only queen.. you deserve this.. so happy for you both.” Another fan wrote, “True love isn’t worth sharing, you deserve ALL THE LOVE and attention. YOU ARE WORTHY OF IT.”

Other fan commented, “I can’t love this enough (red heart emoji). Thank you for choosing yourself, and your children. You are beautiful and brave, and you are victorious. I’m so proud of you!” “This is what a relationship should be and you finally get to feel what it’s like to a man’s only queen.. you deserve this.. so happy for you both”, added one. “I love how our women crew are here supporting you , and each other ! You’ve created a love movement Christine! And I’m here for it!!!”, wrote other.

Christine's connection with David signifies her initial relationship following her separation from Kody Brown, her husband of 25 years. According to Christine, getting back into dating was uncomfortable over a year after the breakup. However, she disclosed in early February that she is currently 'exclusively' seeing someone. She has six children with him.